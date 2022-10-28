Allen

AUDACY's Hot AC KAMX (MIX 94.7)/AUSTIN has added AUDREY ALLEN to the BOOKER & ALEX morning show. She will officially join the team on air on OCTOBER 31st.

ALLEN, a TEXAS Native, joins MIX 94.7 after previously spending time with the KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW on iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS. She graduated from THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS with a Bachelor’s degree in converged broadcast media.

AUDACY AUSTIN SVP and Market Manager BOB MACKAY said, “I was really drawn to AUDREY's engaging personality and know she will quickly resonate with our listeners. Her innate ability to grab you with her colorful storytelling and quick wit are qualities that we feel make her the perfect complement to our station’s morning show.”

ALLEN added, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn’t be more thankful to BOOKER, ALEX, NIKKI NITE and BOB MACKAY. AUSTIN and I are in for a wild ride together.”

« see more Net News