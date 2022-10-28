Loretta Lynn Celebration Of Life

New performers and special guests have been announced for "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN." Co-produced by CMT and SANDBOX PRODUCTIONS, the public memorial will air live from NASHVILLE'S GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on SUNDAY (10/30) at 6p (CT).

Joining the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 10/20) are performers ALAN JACKSON and the GAITHER VOCAL BAND (the latter joining previously announced WYNONNA JUDD), and presenters HODA HOTB and PATSY and TAYLA LYNN (LORETTA's daughter and granddaughter, respectively, who join the previously announced CRYSTAL GAYLE, LORETTA's sister). The event will also include special messages from DOLLY PARTON, KACEY MUSGRAVES, MARTY STUART, MIRANDA LAMBERT, REBA McENTIRE and SISSY SPACEK.

In addition to airing on CMT, the memorial will also be carried live on SIRIUSX's WILLIE's ROADHOUSE (Ch. 59). CMT will air two encores, on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd at 7p (CT) and SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at 10p (CT). The special will be available on PARAMOUNT+ early next year.

