Evans (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO overnight news anchor JOHN EVANS has retired.

EVANS, who FOX O&O KTVU reports will continue as a fill-in anchor at crosstown KQED-F, handled overnights at KCBS since JULY 2009; he previously served as a host and news anchor at KDFC, KKSF, KPIX-F, KIOI (K-101), KRQR, KFRC-A, KMEL, and KYA-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO, JONES RADIO NETWORK's Smooth Jazz format, KNX-F/LOS ANGELES, and KISW/SEATTLE in a career that started in 1978.

From Seattle to Los Angeles to San Francisco.



I’ve come to the end of the road and what a long, wonderful trip it’s been. I am full of gratitude.



Retirement begins. pic.twitter.com/DryudjJi2x — John Evans (@JohnEvansKCBS) October 28, 2022

