COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's TUESDAY (10/25) webinar, "Song Wars," covering music duplication on competing Country stations, is now available on demand. Part of the "CRS360" series, the webinar was presented by NUVOODOO’s CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS, and moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CLAY HUNNICUT.

Watch it here.

« see more Net News