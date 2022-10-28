Debuts Today

With the renewed interest in the case of the lynching of EMMETT TILL in 1955 and his mother's quest for justice, a new AUDIBLE podcast hosted by veteran WHITE HOUSE correspondent APRIL RYAN takes a deep look at MAMIE TILL-MOBLEY and the ways the case influenced history. and the feature film just released about the case.

"TILL TODAY" will feature guests like WHOOPI GOLDBERG, co-star and producer of the film "TILL"; DANIELLE DEADWYLER, who plays MAMIE TILL-MOBLEY in the movie, attorney BEN CRUMP, and #METOO founder TARANA BURKE.

The first episode of the series, “Do We Have to See It to Believe It,” was posted TODAY.

« see more Net News