Parton (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

DOLLY PARTON is indicating that she has quietly retired from touring. The 76-year-old told POLLSTAR, "I do not think I will ever tour again." She explained, "I don't want to spend the time and energy on the road for several consecutive weeks. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me."

Despite having nothing confirmed for 2023, she said in the wide-ranging cover story that fans can expect a few special shows "now and then," but that's it. The health of PARTON's husband has been a concern for the singer in the past. In 2015, she passed on the chance to join KATY PERRY at the SUPER BOWL because he was not doing well. During this new interview, she admitted that if she had to leave a tour to help care for someone sick at home, she'd feel bad for fans who were looking forward to seeing her.

PARTON will be inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME on NOVEMBER 5th along with PAT BENATAR, DURAN DURAN, EMINEM, EURYTHMICS, LIONEL RICHIE and CARLY SIMON (NET NEWS 5/4). The induction will take place at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES, and can be seen on HBO and HBO MAX. Despite some controversy surrounding PARTON’s initial nomination after she attempted to bow out of contention, she eventually came around to the idea, and was voted in.

In the POLLSTAR interview, PARTON dropped some details on her upcoming Rock album she’s looking to record to help satisfy her guilt over the ROCK HALL induction. Click here to read more.

