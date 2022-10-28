Back For Another Year On 1430

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WXNT-A (CBS SPORTS 1430 AM)/INDIANAPOLIS will continue to air BUTLER UNIVERSITY men's basketball this season under an extension of its deal with rightsholder LEARFIELD's BUTLER SPORTS PROPERTIES. MARK MINNER and NICK GARDNER will be back to call the BULLDOGS' games. WXNT took over as the BULLDOGS' radio flagship last season.

“As the largest and most dynamic cluster of media brands in the state, CUMULUS MEDIA INDIANAPOLIS is honored to be a part of the BUTLER BULLDOG team,” said CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS DOS ERIC WUNNENBERG. “The first-class broadcast team of MARK and NICK entertaining BULLDOG fans with exciting basketball from iconic HINKLE FIELDHOUSE and BIG EAST venues creates such a unique experience.”

