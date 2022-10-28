Launching Saturday (10/29)

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY will launch PICKERS RADIO with Country and Bluegrass singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist CHARLIE WORSHAM on SATURDAY (10/29) at 5p (CT). The 12-episode feature, airing every other week, will offer an insider’s look at the nuts and bolts of making great music, doing so alongside renowned guests like EMMYLOU HARRIS, BRYAN SUTTON, VINCE GILL and JERRY DOUGLAS.

On TOMORROW's debut episode, WORSHAM welcomes listeners to PICKERS RADIO and shares stories about how he made his way to NASHVILLE from MISSISSIPPI, and songs he’s written and played on, as well as playing a few licks on his guitar.

WORSHAM told APPLE MUSIC, "I've seen songwriters get this spotlight in recent years and that makes me happy. But to get to be a part of shining that spotlight on the musicians, and on the players, and the producers and engineers, is something that I don't take lightly and I'm very excited about."

He added, “NASHVILLE is continuing to carry that banner for full bands meeting up in a room together and recording within three hours, sometimes two or three songs even. And it's not an overdub. This is drums, bass, guitar, steel, fiddle, acoustic. It's a really cool thing that NASHVILLE does that really, to my knowledge, nobody else does.”

Check out the new PICKERS RADIO companion playlist on APPLE MUSIC here.

« see more Net News