Apple TV+'s 'Little America' Spawns Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
October 28, 2022
APPLE TV+'s anthology series "LITTLE AMERICA" is back for a second season on DECEMBER 9th, and the return is being accompanied by a podcast hosted by the show's co-creator and Executive Producer, actor/comedian KUMAIL NANJIANI.
"LITTLE AMERICA: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST" premieres NOVEMBER 3rd with three episodes and will offer eight episodes in all, each with a different journalist telling a unique story. The journalists include SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI, AVERY TRUFELMAN, DAVY ROTHBART, HANNAH KINGSLEY-MA, and ALBERT SAMAHA.
VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is co-producing the podcast.