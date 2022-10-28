Podcast Companion

APPLE TV+'s anthology series "LITTLE AMERICA" is back for a second season on DECEMBER 9th, and the return is being accompanied by a podcast hosted by the show's co-creator and Executive Producer, actor/comedian KUMAIL NANJIANI.

"LITTLE AMERICA: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST" premieres NOVEMBER 3rd with three episodes and will offer eight episodes in all, each with a different journalist telling a unique story. The journalists include SHEREEN MARISOL MERAJI, AVERY TRUFELMAN, DAVY ROTHBART, HANNAH KINGSLEY-MA, and ALBERT SAMAHA.

VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK is co-producing the podcast.

« see more Net News