2022 Inductees Named

The MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME in NASHVILLE revealed TODAY (10/28) its 2022 inductees. They include musicians DON McCLEAN, VINCE GILL, RAY STEVENS and MARTY STUART & THE FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES, engineer GEORGE MASSENBURG and producer JIM GUERCIO. In addition to STUART, THE FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES include CHRIS SCRUGGS, HARRY STINSON, KENNY VAUGHAN and MICK CONLEY.

They will all be honored at a ceremony on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd at NASHVILLE's MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, hosted by PHIL VASSAR. Performers will include RODNEY CROWELL, STEVE MILLER, WENDY MOTEN, MIKE FARRIS and more to be announced.

"Since I originally came to NASHVILLE to be a session musician and play on recording sessions, this is really a great honor," STEVENS said of his induction.

Tickets for the 7p (CT) ceremony are on sale now here.

