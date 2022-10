Lewis (Photo: Country Music Hall of Fame And Museum)

JERRY LEE LEWIS, the Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer whose long list of hits include “Great Balls of Fire" and “Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On,” passed away at the age of 87 (NET NEWS 10/28).

BENZTOWN has written and released an audio tribute to LEWIS, produced and voiced by ROYCE STEVENSON. You can find the tribute here.

