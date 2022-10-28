Lewis

In the wake of JERRY LEE LEWIS' death at age 87, industry friends and fans are paying tribute to the recent COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE and 1986 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME honoree.

Actor DENNIS QUAID, who played LEWIS in the in 1989 biopic of LEWIS’ life, "Great Balls Of Fire!," said, "JERRY LEE was a Christian, an American icon and the greatest piano player in the world. People will be listening to 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lot of Shakin'' 500 years from now. I will miss him. God bless you JERRY LEE."

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG said, “JERRY LEE’s indelible mark as a Rock & Roller in no way obscures his impact as one of the greatest Country singers of all time. He was the ultimate stylist, taking songs to places they could never have gone without his unique voice and soul. Known as ‘The Killer,’ in reality he was a reviver, resurrecting music and emotions. The Country records he made with producer JERRY KENNEDY will never be replicated or surpassed, and we were honored to recently welcome him into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME. Among the greatest of artists, he was, as his friend KRIS KRISTOFFERSON put it, ‘a table-thumpin’ smash.’”

“One of my most vivid memories of JERRY LEE was in 1997, when he was a guest on MONDAY NIGHT CONCERTS at the RYMAN," said COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. "RICKY SKAGGS and BRIAN SETZER joined JERRY LEE for a set that started with the classic 'Great Balls of Fire' and ended with a stirring rendition of 'The Old Rugged Cross.' A true force of nature, it was amazing to be able to witness JERRY perform in person that night. As one of the most talented musicians and entertainers of our time, it warms my heart to know that he got the chance to accept his rightful place in the hallowed hall as a member of the newest class of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductees just a few weeks ago."

Fellow artist T. GRAHAM BROWN said, "I went to the JERRY LEE LEWIS school of singing. His style was one of my biggest influences ... I'll really miss that man. He was a pounder supreme and sublime." Added CRYSTAL GAYLE, "I've loved him since I first met and worked with him in the early 1970s. He was definitely one of a kind as an artist and person."

At the OCTOBER 16th ceremony where LEWIS was inducted into the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, close friend HANK WILLIAMS JR. said, "JERRY LEE doesn't walk on stage and politely thank an audience for being there. JERRY LEE doesn't ask for your attention. He demands it. He doesn't take a stage, he commands it."

Information on services for LEWIS will be announced in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to the ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION or MUSICARES, the non-profit foundation of the RECORDING ACADEMY.

