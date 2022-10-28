Elon Musk (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Fears that once ELON MUSK came aboard, he'd immediately reinstate the banned accounts of DONALD TRUMP and KANYE WEST to the social media site were lessened when the TESLA chief announced the formation of a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” before making any policy changes, though he is expected to begin layoffs of the 7,500-strong company work force.

MUSK wrote, “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Since his takeover, GENERAL MOTORS, a rival of MUSK's car company TESLA, is "pausing" its advertising support, while several celebrities have vowed to leave the site after MUSK took over, including "This Is Us" director KEN OLIN, "Billions" showrunner BRIAN KOPPELMAN and "Bill & Ted" star ALEX WINTER.

TWITTER already has an existing trust and safety council, which formed in 2016 and is comprised of independent expert organizations, including GLAAD, the ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE, the COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS, the HUMAN RIGHTS FOUNDATION and the TREVOR PROJECT.

TWITTER also has rules regarding platform safety, privacy and authenticity that, if violated, may result in the temporary or permanent suspension of a user’s account.

Back in APRIL, when MUSK first expressed interest in acquiring the company, he promised to "open source the algorithm," considering it "really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law” on the platform.

MUSK officially took over the company on THURSDAY in a $44 billion acquisition.

« see more Net News