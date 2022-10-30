-
KPWR (Power 106)/Los Angeles Adjusts Position To 'Today's Hip Hop & Throwbacks'
by Pete Jones
October 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES has moved its positioning from "L.A.'s #1 For Hip Hop" to "Today's Hip Hop & Throwbacks".
Integrated into the positioning shift was a special POWER 106 THROWBACK WEEKEND, with a series of mixes from 3p-midnight on SATURDAY (10/29) and SUNDAY (10/30).
POWER 106's weekend giveaway was tickets to see the HIGH HOPES CONCERT in LOS ANGELES featuring ICE CUBE, CYPRESS HILL, METHOD MAN & REDMAN, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, WARREN G & THE DOGG POUND, SUGA FREE & BABY BASH, BERNER and special guest XZIBIT.