Music Tweek/Positioning Change

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES has moved its positioning from "L.A.'s #1 For Hip Hop" to "Today's Hip Hop & Throwbacks".

Integrated into the positioning shift was a special POWER 106 THROWBACK WEEKEND, with a series of mixes from 3p-midnight on SATURDAY (10/29) and SUNDAY (10/30).

POWER 106's weekend giveaway was tickets to see the HIGH HOPES CONCERT in LOS ANGELES featuring ICE CUBE, CYPRESS HILL, METHOD MAN & REDMAN, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, WARREN G & THE DOGG POUND, SUGA FREE & BABY BASH, BERNER and special guest XZIBIT.

