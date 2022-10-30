Mulhern

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/PROVIDENCE's longtime morning co-host BRIAN MULHERN has departed the station. He shared the news on INSTAGRAM, writing on FRIDAY (10/28), "I was informed this morning that I will no longer be a part of the radio station. The only thing that needs to be said is thank you from the bottom of my heart to any and all of you who have made me a part of your morning routine for lo these many years. It has been both an honor, and a privilege. Here's hoping we get the chance to do it again someday soon."

Co-host COURTNEY KELEY remains in mornings.

