HARDY And Caleigh Ryan Wed
by Phyllis Stark
October 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist HARDY and ETSY hat retailer CALEIGH RYAN, who wed on SATURDAY (10/29) at DIAMOND CREEK FARMS in NASHVILLE. The reception included a photo booth and a live donkey named KATE serving as a "beer borro," distributing beer to guests from a strapped-on basket during the reception's cocktail hour.
The couple got engaged in AUGUST of last year (NET NEWS 8/23/21).