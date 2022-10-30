HARDY (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist HARDY and ETSY hat retailer CALEIGH RYAN, who wed on SATURDAY (10/29) at DIAMOND CREEK FARMS in NASHVILLE. The reception included a photo booth and a live donkey named KATE serving as a "beer borro," distributing beer to guests from a strapped-on basket during the reception's cocktail hour.

The couple got engaged in AUGUST of last year (NET NEWS 8/23/21).

