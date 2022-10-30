Nikki & Mike

LOTUS AC KMXZ (94.9 MIXfm)/TUCSON has announced its new “The 94.9 MIXfm Morning Show With NIKKI & MIKE,” hosted by NIKKI WEST and MIKE RAPP. WEST returns to her hometown after stints in ALASKA, OREGON and IDAHO, while RAPP has a long history both at the station and in the market.

RAPP said, “I have been waking up this city for a long time. I am excited for this new opportunity with NIKKI. It’s going to be a lot of fun! She’s bright, up, funny and real. TUCSON’s gonna love the new show.” While WEST added, “I have loved every minute of my 15-year radio broadcasting journey in ALASKA, OREGON and IDAHO. However, there is something extra special about sharing my stories and love for community in my hometown and the greater TUCSON area with family and longtime friends coming along for the ride. MIKE RAPP and I have fun every morning and the LOTUS/TUCSON group is fantastic. I look forward to many positive years entertaining and contributing on 94.9 MIXFm.

Discussing his new wake up tandem, PD/OM LARRY MAC said, "TUCSON is gonna love waking up with "The 94.9 MIXfm Morning Show". MIKE is a well-known TUCSON and MIXfm personality, and NIKKI will finally be entertaining the city she grew up in. They will be very involved in the community, and will be a great way to wake up, and listen to on the way to work!" GM DEBBIE WAGNER commented, "Both TUCSON born NIKKI WEST and heritage morning personality MIKE RAPP are amazing individuals with great chemistry that continues to build. “The Mix FM Morning Show with Nikki and Mike” is an entertaining, TUCSON-centric show that focuses on relatability, fun and giving listeners a great variety of music to get their day started. Their real and upbeat personalities will shine on 94.9 MIXfm."

