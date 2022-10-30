Jackson

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will present a free webinar this THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, at 10a (PT)/1:00p (ET)/6p (CET), on “How to Be Creative, Have Fun & Create Two Massive Brands – What We Can Learn From Radio in Australia.”

The webinar will be hosted by ANDREAS SANNEMANN, CEO, BENZTOWN, and KEN BENSON, Partner, P1 MEDIA GROUP, and features UK and AUSTRALIA radio programming pro, PAUL JACKSON of SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA’s PAUL JACKSON MEDIA, architect of AUSTRALIA mega brands NOVA and SMOOTH. This is the 26th in the webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

In the 40-minute webinar, JACKSON will share his insights and keys to success, including:

What it was like to work for VIRGIN RADIO in the UK, including a look at RICHARD BRANSON’s “Challenger Mentality.”

How he took NOVA from last place to first place in SYDNEY.

How he launched the SMOOTH NETWORK, an AC brand in SYDNEY and MELBOURNE – and grew the audience from a two share to over an 11 share, driving the station to #1 in both metros.

How he convinced MICHAEL BUBLÉ and later, SAM SMITH, to be the face of SMOOTH’s marketing, including some great TV ads.

What role imaging has played in building his successful radio brands.

What contemporary music trends he sees in AUSTRALIA, and how he is optimizing them.

Click here to register.

