Rinelli (Photo: Facebook)

RADIO ONE's AC WKEY/KEY WEST has added DAN RINELLI to Mornings effective immediately. RINELLI was most recently morning host at CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Hits WHTT/BUFFALO.

WKEY's BUDDY SHULA said, “DAN is the perfect choice for this position, and brings many talents. He will fit in the KEY WEST unique lifestyle perfectly, with a great blend of information and entertainment”. Advertisers, residents and tourists are loving what’s happening at WKEY."

RINELLI added, “Doing the morning show in KEY WEST is a dream come true. I love the vibe and the unique lifestyle of the entire community. I look forward to being a part of that”.

« see more Net News