This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' Holds Top Spot; Lacy Top 3; Onerepublic Top 5; Smith/Petras Top 10

* DOJA CAT holds the top spot with "Vegas" for a 3rd week while her and POST MALONE remain at #2 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

* STEVE LACY goes top 3 as "Bad Habit" moves 5*-3* and is +757 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC cracks the top 5 with "I Ain't Worried," up 6*-5*

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 10, up 13*-8* with "Unholy," up 2026 spins

* NICKI MINAJ is up 1439 spins and just outside the top 10 with "Super Freaky Girl," up 12*-11*

* THE WEEKND goes top 15 with "Die For You," up 19*-13* and +1245 spins

* SIA also enters the top 15 with "Unstoppable," rising 17*-14* at +473 spins

* The third entry to the top 15 is STEPHEN SANCHEZ with "Until I Found You," rising 16*-15* and +453 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 in her second week with "Anti-Hero," up 25*-19* and +4259 spins

* A big debut for RIHANNA at 26* with "Lift Me Up" with 2758 spins

* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 36* with "Under The Influence" at +388 spins

* DRAKE enters at 37* with "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 SAVAGE

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ debut at 39* with "Calm Down"

* OMAR APOLLO comes on at 40* with "Evergreen"

Rhythmic: Lacy New Chart Topper; Burna Boy Top 5; Armani White Top 10; Lil Tjay Top 20

* STEVE LACY takes over the top spot with "Bad Habit," up 2*-1* and +153 spins

* BURNA BOY enters the top 5 with "Last Last," up 6*-5* at +106 spins

* DOJA CAT is on the cusp of the top 5, moving 7*-6* with "Vegas," up 233 spins

* ARMANI WHITE goes top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Billie Eilish," and is +314 spins

* LIL TJAY hits the top 20, climbing 24*-20* with "Beat The Odds," up 172 spins

* LIL BABY surges 32*-24* with "Heyy," up 411 spins

* RIHANNA has the top debut at 34* with "Lift Me Up" with 898 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN & MUSTARD debut at 38* with "My Friends," featuring LIL DURK and is up 434 spins

Urban: Faiyaz New #1; Drake/21 Savage Runner Up; King Combs/Kodak Black Top 5; Future Top 10

* BRENT FAIYAZ takes over the top spot with "All Mine," rising 2*-1* and up 436 spins

* DRAKE is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 594 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK go top 5, rising 6*-4* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," and +173 spins

* FUTURE hits the top 10 with "Love You Better," moving 11*-9* and is +418 spins

* BEYONCE leaps into the top 15, rising 21*-15* with "Cuff It," up 885 spins

* LIL BABY leaps 27*-22* with "Heyy," up 622 spins

* RIHANNA has the top debut at 32* with "Lift Me Up" and is at 1136 spins

* BRYSON TILLER debuts at 39* with "Outside" and is up 402 spins

* MOONE WALKER enters at 40* with "Lizzo" at +169 spins

Hot AC: Onerepublic New #1; Jax Rises; Post/Doja Top 10; Taylor Soars; Guetta/Rexha Top 15; Smith/Petras, Styles 'Sushi' Top 20

* ONEREPUBLIC takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +214 spins

* JAX rises 9*-8* with "Victoria's Secret," up 207 spins

* POST MALONE & DOJA CAT go top 10 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," up 11*-10* and +194 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT soars 25*-11* with "Anti-Swift," up 1663 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 15, rising 19*-15* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 456 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 20, rising 22*-18* with "Unholy," up 479 spins

* HARRY STYLES has another top 20 hit as well with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," moving 23*-19* and is +340 spins

* RIHANNA has the top debut at 25* with "Lift Me Up" with 884 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI debuts at 39* with "Heartfirst"

Active Rock: I Prevail New #1; Godsmack Top 3; Nickelback Top 10; Blink-182, Retaliators Top 15

* I PREVAIL are the new #1, moving 2*-1* with "Bad Things," up 111 spins

* GODSMACK go top 3, rising 6*-3* with "Surrender," up 204 spins

* NICKELBACK hits the top 10, up 11*-10* with "San Quentin," up 32 spins

* BLINK-182 surges into the top 15, up 21*-13* with "EDGING," and is +294 spins

* THE RETALIATORS go top 15 as well with "Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)," up 16*-14* and are +59 spins

* AYRON JONES is top 20, up 23*-20* with "Filthy"

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN debut at 32* with "Dinosaur" and are up 162 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS enter at 37* with "Overrated"

* HARDY enters at 38* with "JACK"

Alternative: Gorillaz/Thundercat New #1; Blink-182 Runner Up; Talk Top 10; The 1975, Almost Monday Top 15

* GORILLAZ and THUNDERCAT is the new chart topper, moving 2*-1* with "Cracker Island," at +344 spins

* BLINK-182 are the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "EDGING," and are up 573 spins

* PARAMORE rises 10*-6* with "This Is Why," at +108 spins

* TALK enter the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Run Away To Mars," up 158 spins

* THE 1975 go top 15 with "I'm In Love With You," up 18*-14* at +146 spins

* ALMOST MONDAY are top 15 as well with "sun keeps on shining," rising 16*-15*

* ALL TIME LOW leap into the top 20, up 25*-17* with "Sleepwalking," up 200 spins

* TURNSTILE leap 24*-19* and also inside the top 20 with "Holiday"

* THE STRUTS go top 20 too with "Fallin' With Me," moving 23*-20*

* MANESKIN leaps 31*-24* with "The Loneliest" - up 229 spins

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS debut at 36* with "Burning"

* ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESSS debuts at 39* with "Stars"

* BARNS COURTNEY comes on at 40* with "Supernatural"

Triple A: Rosa Linn Holds Top Spot; Caamp Top 3; Steve Lacy Top 5; Michigander Top 10

* ROSA LINN holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "SNAP"

* CAAMP goes top 3, rising 4*-3* with "The Otter"

* STEVE LACY hits the top 5, rising 6*-4* with "Bad Habit"

* MICHIGANDER enters the top 10, up 12*-10* with "Stay Out Of It"

* TALK goes top 15, rising 16*-15* with "Run Away To Mars"

* ALLISON PONTHIER goes top 20, moving 23*-20* with "Hollywood Forever Cemetary"

* DAYGLOW debuts at 27* with "Then It All Goes Away"

* GORILLAZ and THUNDERCAT debut at 29* with "Cracker Island"

* THE 1975 debut at 30* with "I'm In Love With You"

