Halloween Shenanigans

FRONTIER MEDIA Hot AC KSUP (MIX 106)/JUNEAU, AK takes a playful turn for HALLOWEEN as the station becomes TRICK 106 for the day. The station is featuring HALLOWEEN imaging and special music mixes.

FRONTIER MEDIA/ALASKA Dir./Programming CHUCK GEIGER commented, "We've been working on this for weeks and everything on the station bangs HALLOWEEN all day."

The station has an afternoon TRUNK OR TREAT event scheduled at a local mall and all of the KSUP staff have new names for the day: HELL'S ANGEL IN THE MORNING, ZACH THE RIPPER, RYAN SHRIEKCREST, and JUSTIN NIGHTSHADE.

