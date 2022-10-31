Rob Timm

EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS has announced the departure of veteran morning show host ROB TIMM, who is stepping down after 18 years on the air. He previously spent over a decade at Alternative WHFS/ANNAPOLIS-WASHINGTON and began his career at Alternative WBCN/BOSTON.

Part-timer RICH FISHER will take over the reins in the interim until a permanent replacement is found.

