Timm, Bush

EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS morning show host ROB TIMM has exited to join YOUR PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE as Production Manager. In addition, BLUE RIDGE PUBLIC RADIO/ASHEVILLE, NC News Dir. MATT BUSH has been named as News Dir. for WTMD's sister News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, replacing JOEL MCCORD, who is leaving after 17 years with the station and 10 years as News Dir. MCCORD will remain on board through mid-DECEMBER to aid in the transition.

“I am thrilled to have a legendary, local broadcaster joining our team,” said WTMD PD CARRIE EVANS. “ROB brings a familiar voice, a quick wit and a true passion for music and culture. His authenticity and integrity are a welcome addition to the WTMD airwaves.”

WYPR Exec. Dir./News DANYELL IRBY said, “We are thrilled to have a public radio veteran journalist like MATT joining WYPR’s award-winning news team.”

“Many people get into radio because they want to be ‘The Man Behind The Mic’, as they say. For me it has never been about that; it’s always been about a passionate belief that there is a great wealth of incredible music that the public, generally, is not being exposed to, but that there is in fact a great thirst for,” said TIMM, who spent over a decade at Alternative WHFS/ANNAPOLIS-WASHINGTON, served as Dir./Artist and Label Relations for RAINN, THE RAPE, ABUSE, AND INCEST NATIONAL NETWORK, and began his career at Alternative WBCN/BOSTON. “We can and must be advocates for this art. That’s why the prospect of joining WTMD is so thrilling. It’s one of the very few stations willing to champion ‘The Unheard Music.’”

Back at WRNR, part-timer RICH FISHER will take over the reins in the interim until a permanent replacement for TIMM is named.

