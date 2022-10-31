Seeking New Boss

With Dir./News and Programming RON GLEASON set to retire shortly, AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO)/CHICAGO is looking for a Brand Manager to take the reins at the heritage news station.

The company is listing the position and is seeking someone to oversee editorial strategy and the newsroom, including broadcast and digital, with a list of requirements including a bachelor’s degree, five or more years of experience managing a large-market news operation and coaching and managing talent, a track record in -- and passion for -- news and audio storytelling, experience working with sales for revenue generation, command of NIELSEN data and digital analytics, understanding of the CHICAGO market, and social media skills.

See the full job listing and apply by clicking here.

« see more Net News