Songwriter JARON BOYER has signed with NASHVILLE-based WIDE OPEN MUSIC PUBLISHING.

BOYER has penned four #1 hits, and has had songs recorded by JASON ALDEAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, DUSTIN LYNCH, COLE SWINDELL, CHRIS STAPLETON, SAM HUNT, CLAY WALKER and RASCAL FLATTS, in addition to GEORGE BIRGE's "Mind On You," which earlier this month was most added at Country radio.

“I’m so excited to be signing with WIDE OPEN," said BOYER. "Blessed to have the opportunity to work with [company co-founder] ASH BOWERS and [VP/GM] VICTORIA GOODVIN on a daily basis. God is good."

“I could not think of a better addition to our already talented roster than JARON BOYER," said GOODVIN. "He’s an incredible songwriter and human, and we’re grateful to team up with him on the next chapter of his career."

