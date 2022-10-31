On In Seattle

Sports betting talk is the new format for HUBBARD's KNUC-HD2/SEATTLE, which had been simulcasting brokered Talk KKNW-A but will now air talk from VSiN. Sister Adult Standards KIXI-A will also air VSiN's "Action Updates" and the "VSiN PRIME TIME" show with TIM MURRAY and SHAUN KING.

HUBBARD/SEATTLE Market Mgr. TRIP REEB said, “With the incredible growth sports betting has seen in recent years, we saw this as a great opportunity to capitalize on that rapid expansion and the specialized content VSiN delivers.”

“VSiN is thrilled to work with HUBBARD to bring relevant, 24/7 sports betting coverage to sports fans throughout SEATTLE for the first time,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “KNUC has a strong signal in a top radio market. As the leading voice in sports betting, this is a great opportunity for us to deliver the insights and analysis SEATTLE sports bettors need to make more informed sports wagers.”

« see more Net News