Johnson

Country singer-songwriter NAOMI COOKE JOHNSON has joined the roster of NASHVILLE artist management team FUSION MUSIC. During her time with her former band, RUNAWAY JUNE, JOHNSON co-wrote the RIAA Gold-certified Top 10 hit, “Buy My Own Drinks,” and received award nominations from the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and CMT.

FUSION MUSIC Managing Partner DANIEL MILLER said, “We have been fans of NAOMI throughout her career and are excited to work with her as she steps forward into her new musical journey."

JOHNSON is also represented by WME for booking. FUSION, in association with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, also represents MARTINA McBRIDE, RILEY GREEN and LILY ROSE.





« see more Net News