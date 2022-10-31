New Look





CONCORD has undergone a brand identity revamp with a new logo, color scheme and design look across all of the company's brands. The new visual identity accompanies the company's move into new headquarters in NASHVILLE.

“CONCORD has grown significantly in the last seven years, necessitating new offices in L.A., NYC, BERLIN and NASHVILLE. Marrying not only copyrights, plays, musicals, recordings and other narrative content, but more importantly merging the cultures of the many companies is what makes us the CONCORD of today,” said President BOB VALENTINE. “It is time for us to recognize that we now have an integrated, singular and unique culture that requires a fresh visual representation, giving our teams around the world a renewed sense of purpose. We are still the CONCORD that does what it says, seeks out exciting challenges and that exists to elevate every creative voice that it can, we just have a new and wonderfully bold face.”

