ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BBR MUSIC GROUP artist BROOKE EDEN and former PEARL RECORDS Dir./Promotion HILARY HOOVER, who recently revealed that they tied the knot in two separate ceremonies. The longtime couple also got engaged twice in 2021, pulling off twin surprise proposals to each other nine days apart (NET NEWS 5/26/21).

According to PEOPLE.com, they first wed in a small legal ceremony in NASHVILLE on AUGUST 27th attended only by family, as well as PEARL RECORDS owner and artist GARTH BROOKS and his wife, TRISHA YEARWOOD. BROOKS was HOOVER's boss until recently when, according to PEOPLE, she left PEARL to become EDEN's tour manager. YEARWOOD was the wedding officiant, and BROOKS performed "To Make You Feel My Love."

On OCTOBER 27th, the couple had another ceremony at a resort in MEXICO, attended by 140 people and officiated by NASHVILLE-based photographer FORD FAIRCHILD. Their first dance was to a song written and recorded by EDEN. They are planning a honeymoon trip to ITALY and SPAIN next spring.

EDEN has changed her name on INSTAGRAM to BROOKE EDEN HOOVER and HOOVER changed hers to HILARY EDEN HOOVER. PEOPLE.com has more details and photos from both weddings here.





