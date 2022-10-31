-
Progressive Tops Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For October 24-30
by Perry Michael Simon
October 31, 2022 at 8:28 AM (PT)
PROGRESSIVE moved from second to first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 24-30, with last week's leader, iHEARTRADIO promos, dropping to third place.
The top 10 this week:
1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #2; 52823 instances)
2. INDEED (#3; 49018)
3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 46497)
4. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 42726)
5. LOWE'S (#7; 41992)
6. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#6; 38085)
7. WALGREENS (#8; 32695)
8. VICKS (#10; 26935)
9. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#39; 26700)
10. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#32; 25636)