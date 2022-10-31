Flo And Dr. Rick Retake The Lead

PROGRESSIVE moved from second to first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 24-30, with last week's leader, iHEARTRADIO promos, dropping to third place.

The top 10 this week:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #2; 52823 instances)

2. INDEED (#3; 49018)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 46497)

4. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 42726)

5. LOWE'S (#7; 41992)

6. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#6; 38085)

7. WALGREENS (#8; 32695)

8. VICKS (#10; 26935)

9. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#39; 26700)

10. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#32; 25636)





