New Show

A new true crime podcast that crosses genres with reality TV is joining the iHEARTRADIO roster on NOVEMBER 7th with the launch of "TRUE CRIME REALITY," hosted by a contestant from "THE BACHELOR," CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES.

The show will feature MILLER-KEYES, who appeared on season 23 of "THE BACHELOR," discussing true crime stories with other reality TV personalities who have a direct connection with the crimes in question. New episodes will post on MONDAYS.

« see more Net News