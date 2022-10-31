-
Reality TV Personalities Discuss True Crime Stories On New iHeartRadio Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
October 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM (PT)
A new true crime podcast that crosses genres with reality TV is joining the iHEARTRADIO roster on NOVEMBER 7th with the launch of "TRUE CRIME REALITY," hosted by a contestant from "THE BACHELOR," CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES.
The show will feature MILLER-KEYES, who appeared on season 23 of "THE BACHELOR," discussing true crime stories with other reality TV personalities who have a direct connection with the crimes in question. New episodes will post on MONDAYS.