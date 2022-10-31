Enrollment Begins Tomorrow 11/1

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA)'s enrollment dates for free advocacy and guidance on health insurance for the music community are now open. Dates for MEDICARE are open through DECEMBER 7th, and regular insurance enrollment begins TOMORROW (11/1) and runs through DECEMBER 15th.

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE has provided free healthcare advocacy and resources to more than 18,000 members of the nationwide music community since its launch. The work of MHA’s 14 in-house advocates has saved more than $85 million in healthcare costs and provided lifesaving access to medical procedures, mental health resources, diagnostic tests, prescriptions and more, and helped countless families avoid bankruptcy due to mounting medical debt.

MHA will continue to provide assistance to the music community, offering free appointments for individuals, groups and seniors to ensure they get the healthcare coverage they need during the upcoming open enrollment window. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue MHA’s advocacy and free services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources.

For more information on how to apply for free benefits, contact MHA at (615) 200-6896 or info@musichealthalliance.com. To donate, click here.

