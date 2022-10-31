Artist and songwriter JOY WILLIAMS has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE. The deal expands and solidifies their previous relationship. In JANUARY, SPIRIT announced an acquisition of compositions from WILLIAMS' various song catalogs, including her GRAMMY winning work as part of the duo THE CIVIL WARS, as well as several masters. SPIRIT will now also publish her new compositions going forward.

WILLIAMS began her career as a solo artist, receiving 11 DOVE AWARD nominations before signing with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and shifting her focus to songwriting. Toward the end of her WARNER CHAPPELL deal in 2008, WILLIAMS partnered with JOHN PAUL WHITE to form what went on to become the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Folk/Americana duo THE CIVIL WARS. The duo parted ways in 2014, and she has since resumed her career as a solo artist and songwriter. Her most recent studio album, FRONT PORCH, was released in 2019, and was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP Chief Creative Officer and SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE CEO FRANK ROGERS said, “JOY WILLIAMS is a gift to music. She is an incredibly talented singer and songwriter. We are thrilled to have her as a part of the SPIRIT MUSIC family and look forward to continuing this wonderful partnership.”

WILLIAMS added, “I’m thrilled to continue to partner with the talented team at SPIRIT for all my writing adventures. Whether it’s writing with other artists, writing music for TV/film, or for my new project, their support is a major asset in helping me level up along my creative path.”

« see more Net News