Styles (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Non-partisan voter engagement organization HEADCOUNT and HARRY STYLES has helped register over 54,000 voters leading up to Election Day on NOVEMBER 8th thanks to their “Good to Vote” (GTV) initiative, breaking several records in the company's 18 year histiory. This number accounts for nearly one third of all of HEADCOUNT’s 190,000+ voter registrations in 2022.

HARRY’s “Good To Vote” sweepstakes, which launched in SEPTEMBER and ended last week, awards a lucky fan travel and tickets to Styles’ fan-favorite “Harryween” show on Tonight (10/31) at THE KIA FORUM in LOS ANGELES.

In the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes’ announcement, HEADCOUNT saw an all-time high of registrations in one day with over 28,760 people signing up to vote. Overall, HARRY has helped register more 54,300+ people to vote making it the #1 music driven campaign in HEADCOUNT’s 18 year history. HARRY also sparked more than 188,000 digital actions, such as checking registration status or registering to vote on HEADCOUNT’s website.

