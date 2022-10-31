Fogarty

Voiceover/imaging specialist MATT FOGARTY has added DELTA MEDIA CORP. Alternative KYMK (106THREE RADIO LAFAYETTE)/LAFAYETTE, LA to his client roster for imaging duties.

DELTA Brand Manager TANYA A. ARDOIN said, “I feel so lucky to have found MATT FOGARTY. He is so talented and easy to work with! His voice is exactly what we were looking for to freshen up our station. Sometimes I feel like he can read my mind when voicing the copy I send him!"

FOGARTY is represented by LISA MARBER-RICH (lisa@atlastalent.com) and RICKY MEYER (ricky@atlastalent.com) at ATLAS TALENT AGENCY (212) 730-4500, and managed exclusively by JACK HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at hoss@hossmgmt.com and (646) 300-0037.

Hear samples of FOGARTY's work here.

