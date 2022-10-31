Debuts Next Monday

HILARIA BALDWIN, ALEC BALDWIN's wife, is returning to podcasting as the co-host of a new show with jewelry designer and film producer MICHELLE CAMPBELL MASON.

"WITCHES ANONYMOUS," debuting NOVEMBER 7th, will look at female relationships, with the title referring to CAMPBELL MASON being a descendant of one of the women accused of being witches in SALEM, MA and a recurring theme of witches in pop culture. New episodes will post weekly on MONDAYS.

HILARIA BALDWIN hosted the podcast "MOM BRAIN" with Dr. MEHMET OZ's daughter DAPHNE OZ in 2018-2020, ending at about the time she was accused of cultural appropriation for, among other things, affecting a Spanish accent while having been born and raised in the BOSTON area.

