Congratulations once again to BIG LOUD//REPUBLIC RECORDS and MORGAN WALLEN, who landed a third consecutive week atop the MEDIABASE Country chart with "You Proof" this week. It is just the third single of the full calendar year to have spent three weeks at #1, following JASON ALDEAN's "Trouble With A Heartbreak," which had three non-consecutive weeks at the top in MAY and JUNE, and WALLEN himself, who previously enjoyed a three-week stretch at #1 with "Wasted On You" in JUNE/JULY.

The year started with a four-week #1 from DUSTIN LYNCH feat. MACKENZIE PORTER, which stayed at the top of the chart through the holiday break and into early JANUARY. Beyond that, the year's multi-week achievements to date are confined to just six other records, which each spent two weeks atop the MEDIABASE chart in 2022. They are MICHAEL RAY's "Whiskey And Rain," JORDAN DAVIS feat. LUKE BRYAN's "Buy Dirt," CODY JOHNSON's "'Til You Can't," COLE SWINDELL and LAINEY WILSON's "Never Say Never," LUKE COMBS' "The Kind Of Love We Make" and SWINDELL's "She Had Me At Heads Caolina."

Elsewhere in this week's Top 10, TYLER HUBBARD's "5 Foot Nine" moves up from #3-#2, INGRID ANDRESS' "Wishful Drinking" with SAM HUNT rises 4-3, THOMAS RHETT's "Half Of Me," collaboration with RILEY GREEN rises 5-4, and JACKSON DEAN's "Don't Come Lookin'" moves up 6-5.

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Fall In Love" inches closer to the Top 5, moving 7-6. LUKE BRYAN's "Country On" jumps 9-7. JELLY ROLL's "Son Of A Sinner" remains at #8 for a second week. GABBY BARRETT's "Pick Me Up" moves 10-9, and JIMMIE ALLEN enters the Top 10 with "down home."

