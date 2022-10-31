Lovely Big O

AUDACY Urban WFBC-HD2-W242BX-W283CG-W299K (96.3/104.5/107.7 THE BLOCK)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC has added comedian ONESHIA "LOVELY BIG O" EDENS for SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS 10a-3p (ET). EDENS previously hosted at crosstown SUMMITMEDIA R&B WJMZ (107.3 JAMZ!).

“The response to LOVELY BIG O joining THE BLOCK has been amazing,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “The response on social media and clients calling to request her for events before she started was impressive. She’s an incredible addition to our station and we couldn't be happier to have her.”

“I’m excited for the opportunities and growth to take ‘THE LOVELY BIG O SHOW’ to the next level with THE BLOCK,” said LOVELY BIG O. “I can’t wait to see what we are all able to accomplish together.”

