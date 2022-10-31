Keegan

MADE IN TEXAS RADIO has promoted programmer and personality KEEGAN LUCAS to its newly-created OM position. LUCAS will assume the role on NOVEMBER 4th, and oversee programming, podcasting, music selection, social media and on-site activation.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to continue the growth of MADE IN TEXAS RADIO,” said LUCAS. “We've had great support from the TEXAS music scene so far, so I need to thank them for sure. I have big plans for the station, it's going to be fun to watch it all happen."

MADE IN TEXAS RADIO was recently recognized as the 2022 Internet Radio Station of the year by the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. It is streamed via the TUNE-IN app, and all digital devices. Plans are in place to syndicate 24/7 content to commercial broadcast outlets in 2023.

