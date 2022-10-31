Watt, Pepper, Chase

HOUSTON’s ‘Outsmart Magazine’ recently honored Audacy Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON Morning Show Host SARAH PEPPER at the Gayest & Greatest Awards. The 2022 Reader’s Choice winner was cited, “SARAH PEPPER has been an advocate for equality and mental health in the LGBTQ+ community in HOUSTON, using her platform both on and off the mic for many years. We are so proud of her, as this is well deserved recognition!”

Celebrating (l-r) AM Show Co-Host JESSIE WATT, SARAH PEPPER and MIX Brand Manager MELISSA CHASE.

