KHMX (Mix 96.5)/Houston Morning Host Sarah Pepper Feted At 'Gayest & Greatest' Awards
by Tom Cunningham
November 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
HOUSTON’s ‘Outsmart Magazine’ recently honored Audacy Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON Morning Show Host SARAH PEPPER at the Gayest & Greatest Awards. The 2022 Reader’s Choice winner was cited, “SARAH PEPPER has been an advocate for equality and mental health in the LGBTQ+ community in HOUSTON, using her platform both on and off the mic for many years. We are so proud of her, as this is well deserved recognition!”
Celebrating (l-r) AM Show Co-Host JESSIE WATT, SARAH PEPPER and MIX Brand Manager MELISSA CHASE.