The family of JERRY LEE LEWIS has announced details of the musician's public memorial services this weekend in HERNANDO, MS and his birthplace, FERRIDAY, LA. LEWIS' cousin, Rev. JIMMY SWAGGART, along with FERRIDAY's CLYDE RAY WEBBER, will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd from 5-8p at HERNANDO FUNERAL HOME in HERNANDO, and on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th, visitation will take place at YOUNG's FUNERAL HOME in FERRIDAY from 10-11a, followed by a service from 11a to noon, then a Celebration of Life at 1p at THE ARCADE THEATRE in FERRIDAY. Limited availibilty for all. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel, which will be announced soon via LEWIS' FACEBOOK page.

LEWIS passed away last week at the age of 87. He died peacefully in his home in MEMPHIS surrounded by family (NET NEWS 10/28).

