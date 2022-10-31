Record Breaking

TAYLOR SWIFT keeps breaking records. VARIETY reports the singer has made history as the first artist to own the Top 10 of the Hot 100 in a single week.

The tracks are all from SWIFT's album, Midnights, led by the first single, "Anti-Hero", a song which picked up 59.7 million streams out of the gate, becoming her ninth #1 single on the Hot 100.

Labelmate DRAKE came close last year, when he charted nine songs in the Top 10 from his Certified Lover Boy album. Who knows what will happen when his new album with 21 SAVAGE, Her Loss, arrives this FRIDAY.

