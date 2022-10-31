Reversal

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS has withdrawn its support of the proposal at the FCC to allow geotargeted programming on FM boosters via GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' "ZoneCasting" platform. The NABOB Board of Directors voted to pull what it had previously characterized as "broad and deep support" for the proposed rule change in a meeting with FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL in AUGUST. The reversal comes amidst an aggressive campaign against the proposal by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS which has recently become personal, with the NAB raising character issues about GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS principal CHRIS DEVINE.

NABOB's about-face on the proposal met with a harsh response from four organizations which support the plan, with a statement issued by NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO Dr. BENJAMIN F. CHAVIS, JR., ROBERTS BROADCASTING COMPANIES CEO STEVE ROBERTS, JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS, LLC CEO JONATHAN MASON, and MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL Pres./CEO ROBERT BRANSON alleging that NABOB's move "is yet another in a string of savage actions NAB has taken in the interest of its largest members... to destroy the advancement of new technology to an industry badly in need of expanded revenue sources."

"We believe," the statement added, "that the FCC will recognize the source beneath today's action. The FCC should reject this cynical effort and keep its eye on the prize of enabling innovative technology to small and medium broadcasters."

