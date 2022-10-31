P!nk To Perform New Single (Photo: dick clark productions)

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, IMAGINE DRAGONS, P!NK, J.I.D, TEMS, WIZKID and YOLA are set to perform at the 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, airing live, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th at 8p (ET/PT) on ABC and streaming next day on HULU. D-NICE will be the DJ.

Hosted by WAYNE BRADY, the awards ceremony will air live from the MICROSOFT THEATER at LA LIVE in LOS ANGELES.

Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will perform her brand-new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” set to be released on NOVEMBER 4th.

Country superstar, 17-time AMA winner and all-time Favorite Country Album record-holder UNDERWOOD will perform her track, “Crazy Angels,” off her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones.”

A four-time nominee this year, IMAGINE DRAGONS will hit the stage for a performance alongside ATLANTA rapper J.I.D. The band’s single “Enemy” is nominated for Favorite Rock Song, one of the four new AMA awards categories introduced this year.

Favorite AFROBEATS ARTIST nominee WIZKID and first-time AMA nominee TEMS will take the stage, marking both artists’ first time performing on the AMAs. Their AMA-nominated hit single, “Essence,” is up for Favorite R&B Song.

Artist, songwriter and actor YOLA will take the stage to perform her song “Break The Bough,” which has been named the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS SONG OF THE SOUL, which highlights an artist that uses music to invoke social change. Fresh off her acting debut in “Elvis,” YOLA will showcase her music on the AMAs stage for the first time in her career.

D-NICE will spin throughout the night as the 2022 AMAs House DJ.

