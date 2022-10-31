In All Lucid Electric Cars

LUCID GROUP and SIRIUSXM have partnered to make the latter's audio entertainment experience a standard in-dash feature across its full lineup of vehicles. The satellite radio company will debut in the luxury electric vehicles, including the LUCID AIR, the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market. SiriusXM will be available on the entire LUCID AIR vehicle lineup, including LUCID AIR DREAM EDITION, AIR GRAND TOURING PERFORMANCE, AIR GRAND touring and AIR PURE.

A beta version of SIRIUSXM will be available soon at no cost to LUCID owners. SIRIUSXM and LUCID expect to deliver the full implementation with additional features that will enhance their in-car audio entertainment experience. Upon the full launch, all LUCID AIR owners will receive a free three-month trial subscription to SIRIUSXM.

SIRIUSXM Chief Commercial Officer JOE VERBRUGGE commented, “LUDIC has created an extraordinary lineup of vehicles, combining exceptional comfort with groundbreaking technology. SIRIUSXM provides an unrivaled audio experience in the car and we are looking forward to delivering to every LUCID driver our unique combination of music, entertainment, sports and more, along with helpful features that make it easier to find the kind of programming they’ll love from across our wide-ranging content lineup.”



ADDED LUCID SVP Digital MICHAEL BELL, “We’re thrilled to offer LUCID customers the incredible breadth and depth of SIRIUSXM’s audio programming with expertly curated music, entertainment and sports, personalized to fit the vibe of any length road trip. Our customers have requested SIRIUSXM, and in the coming months, all new and existing LUCID AIR owners will receive a beta version of SIRIUSXM via an over-the-air software update, making their audio experience even better.”



LUDIC owners will have access to SIRIUSXM’s PANDORA STATIONS feature, which employs PANDORA’s personalization technology.

