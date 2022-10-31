Happy Halloween (Photo: phatymak's studio / Shutterstock.com)

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING LP AC KVMI (MY 97.5 FM)/VISALIA, TULARE, PORTERVILLE, CA went to an all-HALLOWEEN playlist yesterday afternoon from 3-9p (PT).

According to PD RANDY HENDRIX, it was "to get you into the spirit and get through the trick or treating with the kiddos! If the name or artist has anything to do with HALLOWEEN, it's in."

Sample song list included THE EAGLES' "Witchy Woman," SCREAMIN' JAY HAWKINS' "I Put A Spell On You," DURAN DURAN's "Hungry Like The Wolf," CHARLIE DANIELS BAND's "Devil Went Down To Georgia" and classics like BOBBY BORIS PICKETT & THE CRYPT KICKERS' "Monster Mash," BLUE OYSTER CULT's "Don't Fear The Reaper," MICHAEL JACKSON's "Thriller," INXS "Devil Inside," OINGO BOINGO's "Dead Man's Party" and WARREN ZEVON's "Werewolves Of London."

