D.H. Peligro (Photo: Facebook)

D.H. PELIGRO, a drummer for punk-rock icons the DEAD KENNEDYS and formerly the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, died FRIDAY from a head injury at 63 at his home in LOS ANGELES, his band announced.

A statement from the DEAD KENNEDYS read, “Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

PELIGRO, whose real name is DARREN HENLEY, was prominent in the SAN FRANCISCO and L.A. music scene since 1978.

He was a drummer for punk rock legends the DEAD KENNEDYS until the band’s breakup in 1986, after which he joined the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS for some time.

He continued with his new band, PELIGRO, which featured him as a singer and guitarist.

Other fellow bandmates and friends, including RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS bassist FLEA, have also taken to social media with tributes to PELIGRO..

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist WILLIAM DuVALL also shared a tribute on TWITTER, “Drum hero. Super cool guy. I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in MAY ’83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. F*****g legend. Rest In Peace.”

