Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDEROOD and her label promotion team, who landed the most added spot at Country radio this week with her new song, "Hate My Heart." The song scored 50 first-week adds, among MEDIABASE stations, joining three others on the panel that went early on the record.

Written by UNDERWOOD, HILLARY LINDSEY, DAVID GARCIA and MICHAEL HARDY, and co produced by UNDERWOOD and GARCIA, the song is from the star's current "Denim & Rhinestones" album.

