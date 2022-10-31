Charting Xmas Faves

P1 MEDIA GROUP's annual CHRISTMAS MUSIC RESEARCH has just been released, offering a survey of radio listeners nationwide on their favorite YULETIDE music on the radio.

The research group tested the appeal of the 40 most-played and 40 most-streamed CHRISTMAS songs from the 2021 holiday season, a total of 60 unique songs, according to LUMINATE’s holiday charts.

BRENDA LEE's “Rockin’ Around The CHRISTMAS Tree” is AMERICA’s #1 CHRISTMAS song, edging BOBBY HELMS' “Jingle Bell Rock” for the first time in five years by a fraction of a percentage point.

Commented P1 MEDIA GROUP partner and co-founder KEN BENSON, “CHRISTMAS music’s appeal remains as strong as ever among AMERICAN radio listeners who listen to All-CHRISTMAS stations ‘frequently’ or ‘sometimes,’ and personally enjoy CHRISTMAS music on a local radio station during the holiday season."

For the full results, go here.

