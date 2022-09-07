New Performers & Collaborations Added

A second round of performers for "THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” were revealed this morning (11/1), and runs the gamut from Country superstars (LUKE COMBS, REBA McENTIRE, THOMAS RHETT, CHRIS STAPLETON) to Country newcomers (PILLBOX PATTI) to stars from other genres (KATY PERRY, THE BLACK KEYS). They will all take the stage on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th, along with other newly-added performers BROTHERS OSBORNE, BRANDY CLARK, CAYLEE HAMMACK, CODY JOHNSON, ELLE KING, PATTY LOVELESS, ASHLEY McBRYDE, JOHN OSBORNE, COLE SWINDELL and THE WAR AND TREATY.

Among the collaborations, KING and THE BLACK KEYS will team up to perform “Great Balls of Fire” in tribute to the late COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member JERRY LEE LEWIS. BROTHERS OSBORNE and THE WAR AND TREATY will join forces on “It’s Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It).” McBRYDE will be joined by CLARK, HAMMACK, PILLBOX PATTI, and JOHN OSBORNE for a performance of the EVERLY BROTHERS and LINDA RONSTADT classic “When Will I Be Loved.” THOMAS RHETT and PERRY will collaborate on their recently released song, “Where We Started.” And STAPLETON and LOVELESS will join forces on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

The additions join previously announced performers JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE BRYAN, KELLY CLARKSON, HARDY, MARCUS KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CARLY PEARCE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MORGAN WALLEN, LAINEY WILSON and ZAC BROWN BAND (NET NEWS 10/25). DIERKS BENTLEY and JON PARDI were also recently added as part of the show's tribute to ALAN JACKSON (NET NEWS 10/27).

The show, hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING, will air live from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE beginning at 7p (CT) on ABC and will be available the next day on HULU. Presenters for the show will be revealed later this week.

